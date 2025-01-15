Do I have to pay mortgage if my home was destroyed in LA fires? Answers to that and other questions

More than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire burning in Los Angeles County for more than a week, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and wonder - what's next?

With so much unknown for people impacted by the wildfires, ABC7 Eyewitness News looked into top searched questions about housing and payments to provide some definitive answers for the now.

Do you have to pay your mortgage if your house was destroyed in the L.A. County wildfires?

Homeowners are often eligible for reduced or suspended mortgage payments for up to 12 months if they are impacted by a disaster, according to the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae. During the temporary reduction or pause in payments, homeowners will not incur late fees, foreclosures or other legal proceedings.

Homeowners are urged to contact their mortgage providers so they can set up a forbearance plan.

Fannie Mae said after the forebearance plan, homeowners have several options so they don't have to resolve the delinquent payments in a lump sum. People should look at the Disaster Payment Deferral and the Fannie Mae Flex Modification.

Do you have to pay property taxes if your home was impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires?

Property owners may be eligible for disaster tax relief through the Los Angeles County Assessor's Office.

The Misfortune and Calamity Tax Relief program defers the current year's property taxes without homeowners incurring penalties. Learn how to apply here.

Learn more about the tax relief program and what other options are available to you here.

Homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Do you have to pay rent if your home, apartment or business was destroyed in the L.A. County fires?

No, according to the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. If a rental unit has been destroyed in a disaster, the rental agreement void, under California law.

"You are no longer required to pay rent and the landlord is no longer required to provide housing. The landlord must return any prepaid rent and refund the security deposit in accordance with California law," the department explains on its website.

Do you have to pay rent if your rental unit was partially destroyed in the L.A. County fires?

Tenants have two options when it comes to rental units that are partially destroyed and can't be lived in, according to the county department of consumer and business affairs.

1. The tenant can end the rental agreement and find a new place to live.

2. Stay in the rental unit, but the landlord is responsible for repairs to ensure the unit is livable. The tenant can move back in once the repairs are complete.

Do you have to pay rent if your rental unit suffered minor damage in the Los Angeles County fires?

Yes, the consumer and business affairs department said.

The landlord must make the repairs quickly after you make a urgent repairs request. If the repairs are not made quickly, contact the department for more information.

Will rent go up even though the area you live in was not impacted by the L.A. County fires?

A state of emergency has been declared for the county due to the wildfires. That means California's anti-price gouging law in now in effect.

"This law limits rent increases to no more than 10% above pre-emergency levels after an emergency is declared," the California Apartment Association explains on its website. "It applies to both existing tenants and new leases and restricts price increases on essential goods and services."

The rent cap is set to expire on Feb. 6 - unless it is extended by officials.

The anti-price gouging rent cap also applies to listing such as AirBnB and VRBO, according to the California Attorney General's Office.

Do you need more resources to help with your recovery from the Los Angeles County fires?

Here are several more resources to help you get the answers you need:

California governor's office: Get help

How to get help from FEMA within 24 hours

California Board of Equalization disaster relief

Small Business Administration disaster assistance

FEMA disaster assistance