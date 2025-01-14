LA wildfire victims could get $770 from FEMA within 24 hours of applying. Here's how

More than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in wildfires burning in Los Angeles within a week, forcing people to evacuate and seek aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While FEMA is helping cover firefighting costs, the agency is also helping people cover the costs of immediate needs and recovery efforts due to the Palisades Fire, burning in and around the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, and the Eaton Fire, burning in Altadena and Pasadena.

FEMA opened two Disaster Recovery Centers on Tuesday to help people who experienced "damage to their primary home, personal property loss or have disaster-caused emergency needs related to the wildfires." FEMA said people will get help with applying for assistance, speak to representatives, get updates on their FEMA application and learn about the appeals process.

The centers are located at:

UCLA Research Park West: 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064 | Hours of operation - Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pasadena City College Community Education Center: 3035 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Hours of operation - Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials said this is not a first come, first served type of assistance. There is enough help for everyone; they just need to apply. The centers are open to assist people get the help they are entitled to through federal and state programs.

ABC7 Eyewitness News talked to Region 9 FEMA Administrator Robert J. Fenton, Jr. about how FEMA can help people and what they can expect at the recovery centers.

How is FEMA helping with firefighting efforts in Los Angeles County?

Fenton: One of our jobs is to help with supporting the fire costs, and we're providing 100% of the firefighting costs, plus we brought in enormous resources. The president has activated the Marines to be here. We brought in aircraft to help fight the fire. And so, we're sparing no expense in the federal government to help fight the fire, including water tenders for these winds and those kinds of things.

What can FEMA do to help people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires?

Fenton: The second area we're focused on is individuals that have been impacted by this event. They should go to disasterassistance.gov and apply or (call) 1-800-621-3362 number. And really those who should apply are those who are impacted by the fires or evacuated by the fires. If you're in that situation, you should apply to there.

If you're insured, you should first start by going to your insurance company first because we're only able to help you until you settle with your insurance company.

What type of assistance can FEMA provide people who are impacted by the wildfires?

Fenton: The types of assistance we can provide is for everyone that's been evacuated.

We could provide Serious Needs Assistance, which is a one-time grant up to $770 for costs and expenditures you might have had while you evacuated: water, food, baby formula, those kinds of expendables.

And then in addition, we provide grants that may be able to help with lost things, such as critical items within your house, medical expenses, even, unfortunately, funeral bills, damage to your car, lost your car, those kinds of things. The other thing we do is for homeowners is provide costs to repair houses. Both of those grants are $43,600 max. And then in addition to state adds, for a max grant, $ 10,000 on top of that.

There are other federal agencies like SBA and others that could provide additional assistance in the form of loans and other grants, plus nonprofits that can help.

What should people do if they lost or don't have important documents?

Fenton: [ The recovery center is ] going to be a one-stop shop. And usually, they provide support and help and recover identification and being able to get your ID back from the DMVs usually there, and those kinds of things. We will have representatives there that will help you with your application if you have some of those questions or issues, and they'll be able to help you.

What I would do is register first before going there, so that we either have an application number, and then we could work with you on what your issues are, questions or concerns.

How long will wildfire recovery take?

Fenton: It will take a long time.

Recovery takes a long time.

But what we've done is really set up a system that provides immediate funding out front. That serious needs assistance goes very quickly -- could happen, you know, within 24 hours of movement. We've already had 40,000 people register, I think 8,000 people already received that $770. We put $8 million out already.

As people complete the application, we could then help them with displacement assistance if they're uninsured. And we can provide other forms of systems pretty quickly, and we're looking to try to do that as quick as we can - understand the need is so great here.