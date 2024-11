Mammoth Mountain welcomes opening day skiers after being blanketed with several inches of fresh snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Ski season is now officially underway at Mammoth Mountain.

The popular resort on Friday welcomed opening day skiers after being blanketed with as much as 4 inches of fresh snow earlier this week.

Four ski lifts and five trails were open, and even more snow is in the forecast for this weekend.

Mammoth officials issued a reminder to stay on groomed trails, as early-season obstacles may be present. Visitors were urged to ski and ride with caution.