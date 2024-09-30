Man accused of attacking 3 people in Pacific Palisades, including magician at child's party

One of the attacks was captured on surveillance video.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked three people in Pacific Palisades, including a homeowner and a magician at a 4-year-old's birthday party.

The attacks were reported Saturday afternoon.

The first one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mesa Road in which a man was punched. His condition is unknown.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect walked up the block and attacked Mike Deasy, who spoke about the incident with Eyewitness News on Sunday. He said the suspect attacked him seconds after he had walked into his home.

"The door was still open," he recalled. "When I turned around to close it, this guy came up and started wailing on me."

The moments before the attack on Deasy were captured on surveillance video, which shows the suspect, seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, approaching the entrance.

"Is this your house?" he is heard asking. After a few seconds, you see the suspect run toward the victim.

Deasy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his face and hands, saying he tried to defend himself during the assault.

"I thought if he continued beyond six more of these blows, I might get unconscious or something worse," said Deasy.

But the violent rampage didn't end there.

The suspect then made his way to Rustic Canyon Recreational Park, where he targeted a magician performing at a child's birthday party. According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling expletives about the magician's performance and voice.

"In the middle of his performance, a strange man kind of came from behind and sucker-punched him," said Alec Egan. "Then kind of situated himself in between the magician and, I don't know, 20 kids, including my daughter, whose birthday it was."

Fearing for the children's safety, Egan and two friends charged the man, who then took off running. The good Samaritans followed him until police arrived and took him into custody.

"I'm really happy that we did what we did because we were able to put an end to the crime spree, you know? or the streak of assaults."

Egan said the man appeared to be on drugs or possibly suffering from a mental illness. Deasy said his injuries are clear evidence more needs to be done to keep everyone safe.

"Such random unjustifiable acts are crazy, and I think we need to do something to protect the community," said Deasy.

The suspect, who has not been identified, remains in custody. The attacks remain under investigation.