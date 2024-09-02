WATCH LIVE

Car crashes into Metro bus stopped at red light in South Los Angeles, injuring 1 person

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 11:48PM
A Metro bus was involved in a violent crash with two other vehicles, sending one person to the hospital overnight in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro bus was involved in a violent crash with two other vehicles, sending one person to the hospital overnight in South Los Angeles.

It happened just before midnight at Figueroa Street and Century Boulevard.

The bus had been waiting at a red traffic signal behind a vehicle, police say.

That's when another vehicle attempted to make a left turn and collided with the first vehicle, pushing it in front of the bus.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle turned over on its side and the other with heavy damage. The bus appeared to incur only minor damage and the bus driver and the passengers were not injured.

