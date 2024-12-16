Multiple Malibu schools to reopen Monday as fire crews continue to contain the Franklin Fire

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple schools are set to reopen Monday in Malibu as fire crews continue to work to contain the Franklin Fire.

As of now, According to the superintendent of the Santa Monica Unified School District, three out of four Malibu schools will reopen Monday following the devastating fire.

The three schools that are reopening Monday are Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High Schools.

The fourth school, WEbster Elementary, sustained some damage from the fire. Students and staff will be relocated to Malibu Elementary starting Tuesday as the district works on repairs.

As of Sunday night, the Franklin Fire had burned 4,037 acres and was 49% contained. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the fire destroyed 20 structures and damaged 28. They noted Sunday night that the team had completed all of the damage inspections.

All road closures and restrictions in the area were lifted at 8 p.m. but reinstated two hours later for Malibu Canyon Road from Francisco Ranch to Piuma Roads due to additional post fire maintenance.

Officials urged people to use the website www.lacounty.gov/emergency and look for links to information on recovery efforts connected with the fire.