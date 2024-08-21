PCH shut down in Malibu due to standoff involving possibly armed assault suspect

Both sides of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed in Malibu due to a standoff involving a possibly armed assault suspect.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in Malibu Wednesday morning due to a possibly armed assault suspect who was barricaded in a vehicle.

Both sides of the PCH were closed between Busch Drive and Heathercliff Road in the Point Dume area around 6 a.m.

Details were limited, but AIR7 was overhead where authorities surrounded the vehicle, which appeared to be an older model Volkswagen van along the side of the road. The suspect was seen inside the vehicle throwing debris out.

The alleged assault reportedly occurred at PCH and Westward Beach Road, less than a mile from the scene of the standoff.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

