PCH shut down in both directions after deadly crash in Malibu

Friday, July 5, 2024 12:48PM
Both directions of the Pacific Coast Highway were shut down in Malibu Friday morning following a deadly crash.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Both directions of the Pacific Coast Highway were shut down in Malibu Friday morning following a deadly crash.

At least two cars were involved in the crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Carbon Canyon. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Sheriff's deputies said PCH will remain closed until at least 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened along the same stretch of PCH where four Pepperdine University students were struck and killed last year.

