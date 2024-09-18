LAPD seeks help in search for arson suspect after Chinatown fire displaces residents

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect they say is behind a fire that ripped through a Chinatown apartment building.

The fire broke out Friday morning inside a vacant building before the flames spread to the nearby apartment complex. About 70 residents were displaced as a result.

At least one person was critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-level apartment building in Chinatown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

An elderly man suffered smoke inhalation and another tenant sustained burn injuries. Two firefighters were also injured, but everyone is expected to be OK.

The city set up an assistance center at a Red Cross shelter that has been serving as a one-stop shop to get the displaced residents the help they need.

The LAPD did not provide information on the alleged arson or suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (213) 486-7260 or (877) 527-3247.