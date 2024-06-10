WATCH LIVE

Armed suspect hospitalized after officers open fire in Pomona

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 5:35AM
A suspect was shot and hospitalized after allegedly pointing a gun at officers in Pomona, officials say.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and hospitalized after allegedly pointing a gun at officers in Pomona, officials say.

The incident unfolded Sunday night on West Holt Avenue. It's not clear how it started but officials say at one point a suspect pointed a firearm at officers and they opened the fire.

The suspect was brought to a hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured. AIR7 HD was over the scene where there were two damaged vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV that had apparently been involved in a collision.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

