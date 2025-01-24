Professional musician not only loses home to Eaton Fire, also his instruments, gear, music

ALTADENA (KABC) -- Thousands of people escaped with their lives, but little else in the Southern California fires. That includes a musician who lost dozens of guitars, along with his music. From guitars to speakers to new recordings, Altadena musician Ricky Parish says he lost almost everything in the Eaton Fire. He's a singer and guitarist for the rock and roll group, "Rockabilly Rebels."

"We're actually working on our next album and of course now it's gonna be delayed because of this. All the files and all the things I had prepared, are basically melted in a computer hard drive over there," said Parish.

Nearly all of it gone, including more than 30 guitars, some with sentimental value.

"I lost a guitar that my father bought me when I was 11 years old, so it was a 1962 Fender Stratocaster," said Parish.

All he has left are the items he put in his car when they evacuated.

"I was actually able to put two guitars in the car and one of my amplifier heads and one of the speakers, so that works, so the biggest problem is you always try to have two of everything in case something goes wrong with the first one," said Parish.

From Altadena to the Pacific Palisades and Malibu - it's a reality many local musicians are up against - not only losing their homes, but their instruments, equipment, and in-home recording studios.

"I know that all the residents are going through the same thing," said Parish. "It's like every five minutes you're going oh no I lost that, oh yeah I lost that too."

While he's grateful insurance will eventually help him get back on his feet, he knows it's a tough road ahead.

"My heart and my prayers go out to all the people that suffered through this and that we all pull together as a community in Altadena and just rebuild," said Parish.