Riverside County shaman accused of sexual assault, child sexual abuse

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Rialto man described by authorities as the leader of a shamanistic community is facing charges of rape and child sexual abuse after "multiple victims" came forward, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Ricardo Flores, 59, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Wednesday on suspicion of forcible rape, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lewd acts on a minor and perpetrating multiple sex crimes involving children.

An investigation into Flores began Aug. 1 when "multiple victims" went to the sheriff's Moreno Valley station to report sexual assaults committed by the same person at a residence in the 26000 block of Sandi Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. James Merrill said detectives probed further and confirmed alleged assaults occurred not only at the Sandi Lane property, but "locations throughout the county.''

Neither the number of children involved nor their ages were made available.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Flores at the border as he was returning from Mexico, authorities said.

Flores was described by authorities the "religious leader of a shamanistic community at various locations" throughout Riverside County. The specific sect was not identified.

Shamanism is defined as a religion practiced by Indigenous peoples "characterized by belief in an unseen world of gods, demons, and ancestral spirits responsive only to the shamans."

Investigators believe there may be possible additional victims and urge anyone with information to call the lead investigator on the case at 951-486-6700.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.