The Rolling Stones stop by Sofi Stadium as part of new tour

ByABC7 Digital Staff
Thursday, July 11, 2024 9:06PM
The Rolling Stones to take stage at SoFi stadium for 'Hackney Diamonds' tour
The Rolling Stones are still rocking it! Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be at Sofi Stadium for their new tour.

LOS ANGELES -- The Rolling Stones will perform at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood this week for their new "Hackney Diamonds" tour, sponsored by AARP.

Mick Jagger, now 80 years old, along with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, took the stage on July 10 and will perform again on July 13.

Fans can expect to see the band perform their iconic hits like "Gimme Shelter" and "Satisfaction," along with music from their new album, according to the Stone's website.

The tour has already been performed in many European countries and U.S. states.

The Los Angeles area is one of the final stops on the tour.

