The Rolling Stones stop by Sofi Stadium as part of new tour

LOS ANGELES -- The Rolling Stones will perform at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood this week for their new "Hackney Diamonds" tour, sponsored by AARP.

Mick Jagger, now 80 years old, along with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, took the stage on July 10 and will perform again on July 13.

Fans can expect to see the band perform their iconic hits like "Gimme Shelter" and "Satisfaction," along with music from their new album, according to the Stone's website.

The tour has already been performed in many European countries and U.S. states.

The Los Angeles area is one of the final stops on the tour.