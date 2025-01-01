For many, camping out for the Rose Parade is a cherished annual tradition.

Overnight campers are staking out prime spots to secure front row seats for the Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As New Year's Day approaches, thousands of eager Rose Parade fans have already claimed their spot along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

"I was expecting people to be a little pushier with the chalk that we drew on the line, but so far everyone has been really nice," said Pasadena resident Jaden Chew.

Equipped with chairs, blankets and heaters, dedicated spectators are braving the chilly overnight temperatures to secure front row seats to the parade.

"I have a sleeping bag and about five blankets and a jacket. And if all else fails, I'll turn the heater on in the car," said Bellflower resident Kathy Miller.

For many, camping out for the Rose Parade is a cherished annual tradition. Longtime veterans of the event know exactly how to prepare for a long, cold night.

"I actually have a cot and then a mattress and then a sleeping bag and its rated for really cold weather, so it's perfect," said Glendale resident Remllyn Hale.

"The kids come out and we bring games and you know eat food and hang out and then we get to see the parade up close, which is really fun, especially for people who haven't seen it before," said Lakewood resident Krista McHale.

For others, this year marks a special first experience that many say is well worth it for the best views of the parade.

"We kind of just wake up New Years around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. and see it on the news. But now we're actually taking the time to sit out here and enjoy it in person. We got to check it off our Pasadena bucket list," said Pasadena resident Darion Chew.

Pasadena Fire and the Pasadena Police Department want to remind people that bonfires, fireworks and open containers of alcohol are prohibited. If you see something, say something and report suspicious activity along the parade route.

