Severely decomposed human remains found along Rancho Palos Verdes cliffside

Deputies are investigating after a severely decomposed body was found in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday afternoon.

A hiker found the body at the bottom of a hill near Pelican Cove and called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the body was discovered several hundred yards down the cliffside.

The unidentified adult appears to have been deceased for an extended period due to severe decomposition, investigators said.

No other details were released.