Sewage spill closes portion of Will Rogers State Beach just before Labor Day weekend

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A mile-long stretch of coastline at Will Rogers State Beach was off-limits to swimmers and surfers Friday due to a 6,700-gallon sewage spill.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the spill occurred Thursday in the 17300 block of Sunset Boulevard at Paseo Miramar, sending untreated sewage into a storm drain that carried it to the ocean at Sunset at Pacific Coast Highway. The spill was caused by tree roots blocking a sewer line, health officials said.

As a result, officials have closed the beach a half-mile north and south of Sunset Boulevard, with people advised to avoid the ocean water and any wet sand on the beach.

Public health officials will begin taking water samples Friday, but the ocean water closure will remain in effect until two consecutive sample testing results show that bacterial levels are within health standards.

Information on county beach conditions is available 24 hours a day by calling 800-525-5662, or online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

