Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley dies of natural causes, city mayor says

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- The Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley died last night from natural causes, the city's mayor announced Thursday.

"Chief Byerley was more than a dedicated leader; he was the heart and soul of our police department and a cherished member of our community," said Mayor Keir Jones.

The exact cause of his death was not specified.

Chief Byerley joined the Signal Hill Police Department in May 2023 after serving with the Orange County Sheriff's Department for 32 years. While at the OCSD, Byerley held the ranks of Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain.

He grew up in Lakewood and graduated from Lakewood High School, Long Beach City College and California State University Long Beach.

"His warmth, humility, and unwavering integrity left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him," said Mayor Jones. "His legacy will live on in the lives he touched, the relationships he built, and the positive change he inspired in Signal Hill and beyond."

Byerley is survived by his wife Natalie and son Zach.