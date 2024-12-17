Smishing: US Postal Service issues warning about text message scam. Here's what to know

Millions of greeting cards and gift packages are making their way through the U.S. Postal Service system in the next few weeks. But scammers are taking advantage, and you need to be on the defensive.

A new type of scam called "smishing" combines phishing with short messages or texts.

The most common message: one informing the recipient that one of their purported packages can't be delivered until the sender of the text message gets more information from them. Don't click the link -- it's fake.

The USPS does not text you directly about any problems with your packages.

The agency is warning about this. The scam works by sending fake text messages to trick people into sharing information or clicking on a link. Scammers say there's an issue with delivery or pretend to be a bank, government agency, or a company. They may also ask you for account numbers or passwords.

"Those types of text messages, those types of correspondence are trying to information from customers their personal data," said Natashi Garvins of the U.S. Postal Service. "So, the Postal Service does not attempt to attain personal information through text messages, emails or phone call."

But the Post office does have legitimate ways to track your packages - and it's free. One is by signing up for text tracking.

Another is called Informed Delivery -- where customers receive an email showing their mail and packages as they get scanned. Customers also need to sign up for it.

"If you want to get tracking status informed delivery of the way to go and get our text messages that you received from Informed Delivery, they will not ask you for personal information," Garvins said. "They will not ask you for your credit card information or anything like that anything that is personally identifiable to you"

For customers who did happen to click the link or give out any personal info, officials say: report it to the US postal inspector.