Congressional medal to honor SoCal service members who died in 2021 Kabul attack

Monday marks the third anniversary of a deadly attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 service members, including three from Southern California.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Monday marks the third anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport during the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Over the weekend, the third annual 13 Souls memorial run in Simi Valley honored the 13 fallen American service members.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will present them with the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously on Sept. 10.

Three service members from Southern California were killed in the attack: Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui of Norco, and Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga.

Monday at 7 p.m. a candlelight ceremony will be held at the Fallen 13 Memorial Flower Garden in Norco.

The blast outside the airport on Aug. 26, 2021, killed 11 U.S. Marines, a sailor and a soldier, who were screening Afghans trying to get onto one of the flights leaving the country after the Taliban takeover. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.