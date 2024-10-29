Deadly crash shuts down southbound 405 Freeway in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly crash shut down the southbound 405 Freeway in Carson Monday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near the Avalon Boulevard exit, according to a traffic log.

At least three cars appeared to have been involved in the crash. The traffic log indicates a car spun out and hit a pedestrian who stepped out of their car.

It's unclear how long lanes would be shut down. Authorities urged drivers to use alternative routes.

Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.