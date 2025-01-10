Food truck gathering outside Rose Bowl grows into large donation site for those impacted by fires

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It started out as a way to feed those impacted by the Eaton Fire, but it quickly turned into something even more special.

"It started with just two hotdog carts [ Wednesday. ] We planned to give out just 500 hotdogs," said Juan Diaz.

That, however, quickly changed.

Word began spreading on TikTok that food truck vendors were coming together at a parking lot outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to help feed those impacted by the fires.

Now, it's become a pop-up donation site where people in need can pick up food, clothing, toiletries, baby items and just about anything else to help them survive the next few days.

"We found out these were using this parking lot as shelter, or refuge as you will, and we wanted to do something for them, and here we are," said Jerry Martinez, who helped organize the donations. "It has turned into this with the power of social media and my friends."

People like Carlos Linares, who lost his home in the Eaton Fire, are grateful for such generosity.

"Our house did burn down in Altadena, so we don't really have anything - so just trying to get anything we can," he said. "It means the world to me. This is my community, and I'm so grateful to have them."

The Eaton Fire started Tuesday night has burned more than 5,000 structures and left several people dead. Firefighters were able to establish the first bit of containment Thursday.

If you'd like to stop by and donate items (or pick up items,) the donation site is located at Parking Lot I.