Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team member loses home to Eaton Fire while helping with evacuations

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A member of the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team was helping residents evacuate when the Eaton Fire destroyed his Altadena home.

Collin Davis returned to find nothing but charred rubble where his house once stood. The inferno consumed nearly everything he owned.

"I found a cast-iron pot in there," Davis told ABC7 as he stood among the ruins on his property. "It was like the only thing that I think is going to be salvageable."

When the raging Eaton Fire was threatening lives and property about seven miles southeast in Sierra Madre, Davis and his crew deployed to help people there.

"All I took with me was my rescue gear because I thought I would just come back in the morning or whenever and my place would be here," Davis said in an interview.

He had only been in the home for 13 months when it burned to the ground. As of Thursday, more than $52,000 had been raised by a GoFundMe campaign to help Davis.

"It gives me hope that so many people are just like, 'What can I do?'" he said.

Under the ash and debris on his property, Davis discovered a bookend with a rabbit figurine -- a small item reminding him of what home used to be.

"I don't want to say I'm not sad," he said, "but it's complicated."