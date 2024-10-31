These tacos made with Dodger blue tortillas at Cheo's Market in Baldwin Park are a fan favorite
Thursday, October 31, 2024 12:31AM
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Baldwin Park market is giving Dodger fans something delicious to cheer about - they're serving tacos in Dodger blue corn tortillas!
A few months ago, the owners of Cheo's Market decided to try out the blue tortillas and they were a huge hit.
The blue wraps are made from scratch and look to be the perfect post game snack for Dodger fans.
The market is also serving up Dodger blue pan dulce conchas with the iconic L.A. logo.
