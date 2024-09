Temple City High School on lockdown after report of person with gun on campus

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Temple City High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun on campus, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received one call about a person with a weapon on campus.

Investigators quickly arrived on campus to clear the area. There are no reports of any injuries.

