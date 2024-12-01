Things to know to protect against porch pirates, prevent packages from being stolen

Online buyers, beware. Porch pirates are on the prowl and that holiday gift you ordered could be gone before you get home.

While the thieves can strike during any time of the year, the holidays are a time to be more vigilant," said Dashia Milden, CNET Money Editor.

CNET did a survey and found $97 billion in goods could be at risk of theft. That's up close to $23 billion from last year. But there are some ways to protect yourself.

"The majority of our survey respondents are leaning on package delivery technology... an email, a text message that alerts you once that package has been shipped all the way to when it makes it to your door," she said.

Tracking packages helps and so do surveillance cameras. But some systems are better than others.

"The one thing you're going to want to look for is package detection. That feature is one that you're going to want to keep in mind. Most doorbell cameras... detect people and they detect pets, but you want... one that has a feature that allows you to detect packages."

Those systems will notify you if the package is moved.

If you do fall victim to theft, turn over any surveillance footage to police as soon as possible. Check with the retailers about a free replacement. Some credit cards may also offer purchase protection, but be sure to check with your card company on exactly what is covered.