Social media star known for her 175-pound pet tortoise loses childhood home in Palisades Fire

Caitlin Doran grew up in the Pacific Palisades with her pet tortoise. She and her family escaped the Palisades Fire, but she and several of her relatives lost their homes.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Caitlin Doran is known to her millions of followers on social media for positive and uplifting videos of her and Tiptoe, her 175-pound pet tortoise.

Her childhood home stood on Illif Street in the Pacific Palisades but was destroyed in the fire.

Doran says many family members live in Palisades and across her entire family, six homes have burned down.

Doran and her family safely evacuated during the fire, along with Tiptoe, who was coaxed into the car with bell peppers.

"Tiptoe, he made his way. He somehow was the easiest of our worries," Doran said. "He saw the bright peppers and he was scootin' down."

"He's been the reminder to all of us of just slow and steady... His shell is his home, so it's a good reminder to all of us that also our bodies and minds are what needs to be taken care of now," Doran said. "All of this is replaceable."

Right across the street from Doran's childhood home is her grandparents' home, which was also destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

Doran and her family are still trying to find her grandma's wedding ring in the rubble.

Despite the long recovery process, her family has been remarkably positive and can't imagine calling anywhere but Pacific Palisades home.

"We're ready to start the process of dreaming about coming home and who knows how long it'll take," Doran said. "I think this is home for more than just our family, but this is just home for the community."