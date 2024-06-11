Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tents at UCLA, dye fountain red

Protesters set up tents at UCLA's Dickson Plaza and dyed a nearby fountain red in the latest Pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

Protesters set up tents at UCLA's Dickson Plaza and dyed a nearby fountain red in the latest Pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

Protesters set up tents at UCLA's Dickson Plaza and dyed a nearby fountain red in the latest Pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

Protesters set up tents at UCLA's Dickson Plaza and dyed a nearby fountain red in the latest Pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters Monday afternoon set up tents at UCLA's Dickson Plaza and dyed a nearby fountain red in the latest Pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

Campus police and security responded to the area, and the Los Angeles Police Department later declared a tactical alert. A line of officers on bicycles positioned themselves feet away from the protesters.

AIR7 HD was over the protest around 4 p.m. after demonstrators dyed the Shapiro Fountain red and placed fake bloody bodies nearby.

No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

UCLA leadership has been criticized for its handling of protests on campus earlier this year.

On April 30, counterdemonstrators attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment, throwing traffic cones, releasing pepper spray and tearing down barriers. Fighting continued for several hours before police stepped in.

A massive police response dismantled the encampment a day later.

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support the war in Gaza have spread across other campuses in Southern California and nationwide this year.