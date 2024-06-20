USC student will not face charges in fatal stabbing of homeless man, DA Gascon says

Ivan Gallegos, the USC student accused of stabbing a homeless man to death on Greek Row, will not face any charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The USC student accused of stabbing a homeless man to death on Greek Row will not face any charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Thursday.

The L.A. Police Department says 19-year-old Ivan Gallegos stabbed 27-year-old Xavier Cerf Monday night after he saw him breaking into his car in the rear parking lot of his fraternity's house.

Cerf allegedly told the student he had a gun, and that's when police say Gallegos stabbed him.

Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing, but Gascon said he would not bring any charges against him.

"We believe that Mr. Gallegos's actions were driven by a genuine fear for his life and the lives of others. Our heart goes out to the deceased's family, friends and everyone impacted by this tragic incident," he said in a statement.

Last month, USC's Annenberg Media published a profile of Gallegos describing him as an up-and-coming musical artist who is attending the Marshall School of Business.