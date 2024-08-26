Van Nuys shop selling self-defense weapons burglarized for 2nd time in less than a week

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Van Nuys store that sells self-defense devices was burglarized for the second time in less than a week.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. Monday at NakeStores, a distributor of Byrna self-defense products on Van Nuys Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, security footage shows a masked suspect breaking into the store by throwing a rock through a glass door.

It's unclear if that person worked alone, or if they had a getaway driver.

Police could not say if anything was taken, but the store sells less-lethal guns, rifles, pepper sprays and other items used for self-protection.

Monday's burglary marks the third time the business has been hit within a year. Last week, five burglars broke in and rummaged through the store.

Store owner Mike Mahfoud told Eyewitness News the thieves made off with several boxes of products.

Police could not say whether the two latest burglaries were connected. No arrests have been made.