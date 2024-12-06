Suspect in custody after teen dies in Newbury Park

An investigation has been launched after a teenager died in Newbury Park Wednesday evening.

An investigation has been launched after a teenager died in Newbury Park Wednesday evening.

An investigation has been launched after a teenager died in Newbury Park Wednesday evening.

An investigation has been launched after a teenager died in Newbury Park Wednesday evening.

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation has been launched after a teenager died in Newbury Park Wednesday evening.

Firefighters and deputies initially responded to a home in the 400 block of Jeanne Court around 8 p.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, the teenager was found with blunt force trauma to the head. He died on his way to a hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Further details surrounding the death were not immediately released, but authorities say a suspect was taken into custody at Newbury Park High School.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.