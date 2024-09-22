Ventura residents ordered to evacuate due to 'potentially dangerous levels' of vapor, officials say

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in Ventura were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday due to hazardous materials incident.

The order was for homes along Bayshore Avenue, south of Peninsula Street and Marina Park, according to the Ventura Police Department.

First responders were on scene investigating "potentially dangerous levels of hydrocarbon vapors."

All residents are urged to avoid the area.

More information on the incident can be found here.

A methane leak is forcing residential evacuations Thursday in a section of Ventura just blocks from an elementary school and the beach.

Sunday's incident came a few days after residents were in the area were forced to evacuate following a methane leak.

Officials said Sunday that they identified the source of that leak.

"A gasoline substance was found to have leaked from a nearby property into the sewer line. The property owner is investigating and isolating the exact cause and location of the leak," city officials said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

