Veterans Day 2024: Here's how Southern California is honoring those who served

One of the biggest events is the San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade in which former U.S. Army Spc. Edward Landin, who served from 1971-73, will be the grand marshal.

San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade celebrates 21 years One of the biggest events is the San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade in which former U.S. Army Spc. Edward Landin, who served from 1971-73, will be the grand marshal.

San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade celebrates 21 years One of the biggest events is the San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade in which former U.S. Army Spc. Edward Landin, who served from 1971-73, will be the grand marshal.

San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade celebrates 21 years One of the biggest events is the San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade in which former U.S. Army Spc. Edward Landin, who served from 1971-73, will be the grand marshal.

On this Veterans Day, Southern California is honoring all of those who served with special tributes throughout the day.

One of the biggest events is the San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade in which former U.S. Army Spc. Edward Landin, who served from 1971-73, will be the grand marshal.

West Hollywood's Veterans Day ceremony will have a special focus on LGBTQ veterans. The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the Sal Guarriello Veterans Memorial at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive.

Veterans and active military members will receive free meals and ride tickets to Pacific Park at the Veterans Day ceremony on the Santa Monica Pier, which will include a military flyover with Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters and a demonstration by the United States Military Academy at West Point Drill Team.

The ceremony will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forest Lawn's 65th annual Veterans Day Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills and include a flyover, patriotic music, an invocation and benediction, a color guard, a wreath laying and family friendly activities.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach will have an exclusive free celebration for veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration will include the opportunity to write letters to active-duty military personnel, arts and crafts making and veterans sharing inspiring stories.

Attendees can take free self-guided tours of the ship's exhibits.

Entertainment will include a tribute to The Andrews Sisters.

Also in Long Beach, a Veterans Day event will be held at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include food, vendors, a car show and music.

Azusa, Alhambra, Baldwin Park, Carson, Cerritos, Monterey Park, Norwalk, Palmdale and Santa Clarita are among the other Los Angeles County cities also holding Veterans Day ceremonies.

The Rams' Salute to Service matchup against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium will include a pregame performance by the United States Military Academy at West Point Drill Team, quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly hosting 20 Navy SEALs and their guests in the team's Row of Honor, a military enlistment ceremony and six military representatives, one from each branch, will be the honorary Rampede captain.

Fans 21 and over can create care packages for active military members from 3 p.m. until kickoff at the Lower American Airlines Plaza.

Murrieta's annual parade

The city of Murrieta's 22nd annual "Veterans Day Parade" kicked off at 10 a.m.

The event rolled through the historic downtown area along Washington to Town Square Park, where the "Field of Honor'' will be on display at Adams Avenue and Kalmia Street.

High school marching bands participated in the event, along with veterans groups, personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy, law enforcement and firefighters, Mayor Lori Stone and others from the city and Riverside County.

Ceremonies conclude at the Field of Honor, which is sponsored by the Murrieta Rotary Club.

The site is established every November as a memorial to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Services, and a salute to those who have completed their service or remain on active duty.

The tribute is in its 16th year, and hundreds of 3-by-5-foot American flags will be on display until the end of the week, thanks to donations to the Rotary.

"We can take extra pride in the service of others to our nation and our community,'' Rotary Club President Jim Yanoschik said.

Additional information is available at https://murrietarotaryclub.org/about-the-field-of-honor/.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.