Video shows 18-year-old driver barreling through Plaza Park in Orange, crashing into fountain

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The newly restored Plaza Park fountain in Orange was damaged for the second time in the past year when a teen driver crashed into it.

The incident happened early Sunday morning.

Police said an 18-year-old girl from Rancho Santa Margarita was speeding in a black Honda CRV and failed to make a turn.

She drove straight into the park area, crashed into the west curb, and slammed into several poles, a bench and the fountain, according to investigators.

The crash was captured on surveillance video, which shows the driver barreling through the park area at the roundabout at the intersection of Glassell Street and Chapman Avenue. You can see the car speeding right through the traffic circle.

The teen and a 17-year-old passenger were not seriously injured. Police said a nitrous oxide tank was found inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined the driver was not under the influence.

The teen was arrested for possession of the nitrous oxide and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was booked at the Orange County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.