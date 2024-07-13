Caught on video: Fight breaks out at Vons in Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video shows the chaotic moments a fight broke out at a Vons store in Eagle Rock.

In the footage posted on social media recently, a number of men are seen attacking another man near the store's self-checkout area.

Witnesses to the fight said the agitators are local transients.

The fight was finally broken up after an employee intervened, witnesses said.

It is still unclear what led up to the fight or if anyone was seriously injured during the incident.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce for comment on the incident and is waiting to hear back.