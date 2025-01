Ventura County strawberry farmworkers harvest in thick smoke from Hughes Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The United Farm Workers union shared powerful video showing workers in Ventura County harvesting strawberries as thick smoke from the Hughes Fire filled the air.

The video was posted on X Wednesday after the fire broke out.

"We remind workers their employers have to provide them with respirator masks if the AQI exceeds 150," read the post on X.

As of Friday at noon, the Hughes Fire had burned more than 10,300 acres with 56% containment.