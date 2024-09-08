Some visitors evacuated from Angeles National Forest amid 92-acre brush fire

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A new brush fire broke out Sunday in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa, quickly spreading to at least 92 acres.

The Bridge Fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the area near East Fork Road in San Gabriel Canyon.

The blaze was leading to closures of roads in the area and the evacuation of hikers and other visitors to the forest.

Road closures include Highway 39 at the mouth of the canyon as well as East Fork, Glendora Mountain and Glendora Ridge roads.

Fire conditions remain dangerous in Southern California amid a heat wave that is setting daily temperature records in many communities. But some monsoonal moisture in the air was also creating clouds and thunderstorms, increasing the possibility of lightning strikes that could spark new blazes.

