Woman killed, one other person injured in reported San Dimas sword attack

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was stabbed to death in San Dimas Thursday when someone reportedly attacked her with a sword.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Huntington Avenue, between Arrow Highway and Cienega Avenue.

Details are limited, but according to the sheriff's department, the woman was found dead at the scene. In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see a sword on the street next to a U-Haul truck. At least one other person was injured, though their condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.