Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes with a depth of approximately 7 miles, the USGS said.

Shaking was felt throughout the Southern California region.

"I felt it in Playa del Rey. A bit of rattling and a tiny bit of shaking. Not very long," said Melinda Murphy on Facebook.

"I live in the hi-desert near Victorville. I live in a travel trailer and was sitting when I could feel my trailer swaying slightly," said Carol Ivanusic, also on Facebook.

Some viewers reported receiving an alert on their phones just before the quake occurred.

"I received alert on my phone, 2 seconds later I felt that earthquake," said Boxhito Ruiz.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. This comes hours after a series of quakes, including a magnitude of 7.6 earthquake, struck Japan.

In a post to social media, renowned SoCal seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this quake is "way too small to even talk about tsunamis. Japan's M7.5 is 100,000 times bigger than a M4.1."

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.