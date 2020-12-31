Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder charged with murder in Westlake Village hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The co-founder of one of Southern California's best-known burn centers was charged on Wednesday with murder and other charges for allegedly running over two young Westlake Village boys and fleeing the scene.

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Prosecutors allege Grossman, 57, was speeding on Triunfo Canyon Road the night of Sept. 29 when she struck and killed 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob.

A memorial is growing for two brothers, ages 8 and 11, who were hit and killed by a driver in Westlake Village while crossing the street with their family.



The boys were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents at the time.

Grossman allegedly left the scene, but stopped shortly after her engine cut off. Investigators say speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

She faces 34 years to life in prison if convicted.

City News Service contributed to this report.
