Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing held outside Lake Elsinore baseball stadium this weekend

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- As part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Riverside County health officials are set to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Lake Elsinore on Saturday and Sunday.

Patients must be exhibiting symptoms of the virus and make an appointment before arriving at the testing site in the parking lot of The Diamond baseball stadium.

The program is scheduled to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Similar drive-thru testing was conducted earlier this week in the Coachella Valley, where patients were initially required to have a doctor's referral.

For this weekend's testing at Storm Stadium, appointments can be set up by phone at (800) 945-6171. Patients will be asked several questions about their symptoms or possible contact with an infected person.

The tests are conducted by medical personnel clad in protective gear who administer nasal swabs to people in vehicles. The process takes about 10 minutes, and test results are typically available within two days.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose and congestion.
