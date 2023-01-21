Search continues for man at center of road-rage attacks across SoCal

Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search continues for the Tesla driver who is at the center of a growing list of road-rage attacks in Southern California.

At least 10 people have come forward saying they've had frightening encounters with the man.

It's been more than a week since Eyewitness News showed video of the suspect smashing a car with a pipe on the 2 Freeway in Glendale.

As victim after victim came forward, people outside of California began to investigate.

Popular internet sleuth TizzyEnt began sharing Eyewitness News videos to his 5.3 million TikTok followers. The influencer said three people came forward with the suspect's name, which he passed along to police.

Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet.

One of the suspect's attacks included punching a woman in the face and leaving her with a black eye in October 2021.

"Lately, social media has been a better platform and tool to finding the suspect than law enforcement has been, at least from what I've see and what I've heard," the victim told Eyewitness News.

"It's been concerning knowing that this case has been going on for a while, and the suspect has been walking out like the free man," she added.

Another victim who had her tires slashed in West Hollywood in March said she is thankful for the attention the attacker has now gotten.

"All these different accounts have been good to know that it wasn't me specifically," she said.