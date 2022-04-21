Society

5 Days that Changed LA: Impact of 1992 civil unrest after police acquittal in Rodney King beating

By
EMBED <>More Videos

5 Days that Changed L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thirty years ago, Los Angeles erupted in anger after four LAPD officers were found not guilty of the brutal beating of Rodney King after a high-speed chase.

Fury over the acquittals quickly spilled onto the streets, leading to five days of civil unrest - looting, killings and thousands of fires that left parts of Los Angeles looking more like a war zone.

The events of 1992 ignited a national conversation about racial and economic injustice and police use of force that continues today.

We explore the impact of the unrest through the people behind the largest civil disturbance in American history and examine if changes since then to policing have been enough.

Watch the special, "5 Days that Changed L.A." on Saturday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.



MORE | Civil rights leaders discuss role of news media in '92 LA uprising
EMBED More News Videos

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles brought together many civil rights leaders working to build unity before, during, and after the 1992 L.A. Uprising.



MORE | 30th anniversary of LA uprising marked with month-long events
EMBED More News Videos

On Tuesday, civic and political leaders gathered at city hall to announce a month-long commemoration leading to April 29, the day the deadly and destructive uprising started.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyprotestrace relationshistorycourt caserace in americapoliceculture
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County to order return of masks on public transit, ride share, lax
5 Freeway reopens in Santa Clarita after chase ends in standoff
Lawsuit accuses De La Hoya of sexual assault
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Rain makes its return to SoCal on Thursday, but pleasant weekend ahead
Garcetti unveils proposed $11.8 billion budget
Texas college pitcher tackles hitter during home run trot: Video
Show More
Volunteers bring veteran's home back to life
Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say
Company to pay millions in settlement for alleged fake COVID results
Orange County median home prices tops $1M for the first time
Brianna Kupfer's accused killer appears in front of LA court judge
More TOP STORIES News