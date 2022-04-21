5 Days that Changed LA: Impact of 1992 civil unrest after police acquittal in Rodney King beating

Fury over the acquittals quickly spilled onto the streets, leading to five days of civil unrest - looting, killings and thousands of fires that left parts of Los Angeles looking more like a war zone.
The events of 1992 ignited a national conversation about racial and economic injustice and police use of force that continues today.
We explore the impact of the unrest through the people behind the largest civil disturbance in American history and examine if changes since then to policing have been enough.
Watch the special, "5 Days that Changed L.A." on Saturday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.
MORE | Civil rights leaders discuss role of news media in '92 LA uprising
MORE | 30th anniversary of LA uprising marked with month-long events