Major landslide forces at least 12 homes to evacuate in Rolling Hills Estates

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- A major landslide has forced at least 12 homes to evacuate -- some of which have been deemed unstable -- in the Rolling Hills Estates.

The incident occurred on Peartree Lane and began when authorities noticed a land shift around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Homes impacted were initially given the option to leave, but were eventually evacuated, according to the LAFCD.

The electricity has been turned off in the area.

There are no reports of criminal activity, but the police will be patrolling the area all night.

Utilities is also on scene to make sure there were no gas or power lines disrupted.

The American Red Cross is helping shelter families that were evacuated.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.