West Covina church answers Salvation Army's urgent call for essential items amid coronavirus pandemic

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Churches across the Southland are partnering with the Salvation Army to help those in desperate need of essential items, like toilet paper and food.Eyewitness News reached out to one local church that was willing to help, despite having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Despite church doors being closed across Southern California, it doesn't mean they're unable to serve the community.Faith Church in West Covina is among the most recent to respond to an urgent call from the Salvation Army, which is asking for donations of toilet paper and other essential goods.Faith Church donated 36 boxes of paper goods."We were actually inspired hearing from other churches who were giving to the Salvation Army, and we just wanted to do our part," said Daniel Reeve, pastor of Faith Church."This was just a natural fit for us to partner with local churches to ensure that we are able to help and support everyone we are helping at this time," said Lt. Col. John Chamness, divisional commander with Salvation Army.Jonathan Bock, who works with with Gracehill Media, helped connect the church to the Salvation Army, which to date has received well more than 7,000 toilet paper rolls along with other hygiene products."It's happening all over to Southland now. Churches are stepping up and doing their part. So, even though they are closed, they are going to keep giving what they can to help others in need," Bock."Sometimes we look at all the things that we would want to do with what we don't have, but we actually said -- what do we have, what are others doing," Reeve said.Meantime, the Salvation Army has been busy for weeks delivering food to seniors and families who need extra help during the coronavirus crisis. And they're expecting the need for food and supplies to only increase through April into May.In Los Angeles, the Salvation Army operates 48 food pantries and are in the process of opening an additional 18 pop-up homeless shelters in response to COVID-19."We're busy, we are out there on the front lines And we need the support, not only of the churches, but everybody across the Southland to make sure the Salvation Army gets the resources we need to help those in need in our community at this time," Chamness said.