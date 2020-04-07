Coronavirus

West Covina church answers Salvation Army's urgent call for essential items amid coronavirus pandemic

By
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Churches across the Southland are partnering with the Salvation Army to help those in desperate need of essential items, like toilet paper and food.

Eyewitness News reached out to one local church that was willing to help, despite having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite church doors being closed across Southern California, it doesn't mean they're unable to serve the community.

MORE: Silver Lake restaurant owner pays rent for mother facing eviction
EMBED More News Videos


Faith Church in West Covina is among the most recent to respond to an urgent call from the Salvation Army, which is asking for donations of toilet paper and other essential goods.

Faith Church donated 36 boxes of paper goods.

"We were actually inspired hearing from other churches who were giving to the Salvation Army, and we just wanted to do our part," said Daniel Reeve, pastor of Faith Church.

"This was just a natural fit for us to partner with local churches to ensure that we are able to help and support everyone we are helping at this time," said Lt. Col. John Chamness, divisional commander with Salvation Army.

MORE: Monrovia company making, donating sneeze guards to local businesses
EMBED More News Videos

A Monrovia company is manufacturing sneeze guards and donating them to local businesses to contribute to public health during the coronavirus pandemic.


Jonathan Bock, who works with with Gracehill Media, helped connect the church to the Salvation Army, which to date has received well more than 7,000 toilet paper rolls along with other hygiene products.

"It's happening all over to Southland now. Churches are stepping up and doing their part. So, even though they are closed, they are going to keep giving what they can to help others in need," Bock.
"Sometimes we look at all the things that we would want to do with what we don't have, but we actually said -- what do we have, what are others doing," Reeve said.

Meantime, the Salvation Army has been busy for weeks delivering food to seniors and families who need extra help during the coronavirus crisis. And they're expecting the need for food and supplies to only increase through April into May.

In Los Angeles, the Salvation Army operates 48 food pantries and are in the process of opening an additional 18 pop-up homeless shelters in response to COVID-19.

"We're busy, we are out there on the front lines And we need the support, not only of the churches, but everybody across the Southland to make sure the Salvation Army gets the resources we need to help those in need in our community at this time," Chamness said.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

MORE: How to make a face mask without sewing
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to make a face mask without cutting or sewing. (via Japanese Creations) NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO AUDIO

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countywest covinasalvation armycoronaviruschurchdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News