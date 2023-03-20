Officials begin storm prep as SoCal braces for more rain, snow with strong winds beginning Monday

Officials in San Bernardino County are preparing themselves - and residents - for the upcoming winter storm that is expected to bring strong winds, rain and snow through Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in San Bernardino County and elsewhere in Southern California are preparing themselves - and residents - for the upcoming winter storm that is expected to bring strong winds, rain and snow through Wednesday.

The mountain communities are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rain, with snow levels beginning at around 5,000 feet. But the threshold for snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet starting Wednesday morning.

The valleys and coasts will see rain as well, about 1 to 2 inches overall, with rain already beginning in Los Angeles County.

For San Bernardino County, officials are planning for 24 hour snow plow coverage, as well as preparing two strike teams from the state to help with emergencies and swift water rescue teams.

"We already have all our equipment up in our mountain yards and down here in the valley," said Brendon Biggs, an official from San Bernardino County Public Works. "We increased equipment in all of the areas that we typically have issues with. Our crews will be working around the clock, clearing snow and looking for any flooding that may be happening."

The current storm this week is the latest in a string of storms that have left rain and snow and devastation across SoCal, especially in the mountain communities. But the good news is the weather is expected to clear up on Thursday, as spring gets underway.