San Bernardino Forest to be closed until March 16 as surrounding communities still stranded by snow

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino National Forest will be closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms until March 16, the National Park Service announced Friday morning.

NPS officials said the park will be closed due to the high snow accumulations throughout the park, as well as due to damage to roads and infrastructure to the surrounding mountain communities.

The order will exempt certain travelers, including people with a Forest Service permit that specifically exempts them from this order, residents in the area, persons engaged in business in the area, law enforcement and holders of certain ski passes.

The closure comes as residents in the surrounding mountain communities are still stranded in their homes due to the extremely high levels of snow still found on people's driveways, roads and highways.

Drivers and trucks filled with food supplies must put chains on their tires and be escorted up Highway 18 to reach the hard hit mountain communities.

Residents have been snowed-in for, in some cases, more than a week as video shows snow piles reaching the roofs of people's homes.

Grocery stores in Lake Arrowhead have empty shelves, and the main grocery store in Crestline had its roof completely collapse on Thursday.

Homeowners have also started fires trying to heat their homes, causing another dangerous situation in what is already a dire one.

Caltrans has been plowing roads and highways in the area around-the-clock, but the task has been difficult due to the extreme conditions and the continued accumulation of snow throughout the week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino and 12 other counties to provide greater assistance for damaged areas.

On Thursday, National Guard crews arrived to aid in the rescue and clean up efforts.

One resident, April Jennings, described the increasingly critical situation.

"We're starting to run out of food," said Jennings. "This morning we noticed a crack in the ceiling. And I just feel like I am trapped here."

More information on the situation in the mountains communities and the closure of San Bernardino National Forest will be released at a press conference later today.