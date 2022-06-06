Video shows man using flamethrower during street takeover in San Bernardino

The incident happened in April near the intersection of 5th Street and Vernon Avenue.
According to police, one person was arrested, but a second suspect - who has now been identified as 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw of Arizona - remains on the run.
Based on a previous investigation into a street takeover that occurred on 5th & Mt Vernon, officers have identified a second subject wanted in connection with that incident. Eric Hanshaw, a resident of Maricopa County, Arizona has a felony warrant for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/EpAMLcaDFL— San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) June 5, 2022
Police said the man is facing arson charges and has a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department.
The San Bernardino Police Department is still taking a zero tolerance approach on those who want to participate in this type of disruptive activity. Our investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated. #SanBernardino #SanBernardinoPD #NotInOurCity #DontPlayWithFire— San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) June 5, 2022