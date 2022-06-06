arson investigation

Video shows man using flamethrower during street takeover in San Bernardino

Police said the man is facing arson charges and has a felony warrant out for his arrest.
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Police in San Bernardino have released new video in hopes of tracking down a man seen using a flamethrower in the middle of a crowded street during a street takeover.

The incident happened in April near the intersection of 5th Street and Vernon Avenue.

According to police, one person was arrested, but a second suspect - who has now been identified as 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw of Arizona - remains on the run.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department.



