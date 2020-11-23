SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- In response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the San Fernando Valley, what Mayor Eric Garcetti bills as a coronavirus testing super site will open on Tuesday.
The new walk-up site will operate from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at San Fernando Recreation Park. Up to 3,000 people per day will be able to be tested at the site.
It will be the 10th location where symptomatic and non-symptomatic Los Angeles County residents can get a free coronavirus test, according to Garcetti's office. The site will also soon be added to the city's antigen testing pilot program, which will deliver COVID-19 results within minutes to the program's participants.
City officials hope the new site will provide testing for Angelenos in the area who do not have access to a vehicle to travel to other sites in the area. The city uses weekly case numbers, demand, positivity rates and testing site capability to determine where to open testing sites.
"Our new San Fernando Park site will deliver critical support to a community hit hard by this pandemic, and ensure Valley residents know their status and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," Garcetti said in a statement Friday.
Information on the city's testing program, including how to schedule a free test, can be found on the city's website.
City News Service contributed to this report.
COVID-19 testing 'super site' to open Tuesday at park in hard-hit San Fernando Valley
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More