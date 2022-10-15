$494 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area, officials say

A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There are two lucky Mega Millions winners out there, and one of them purchased their golden ticket in California.

California lottery officials said a Bay Area lottery player is one of two people who matched all six numbers in the Friday night's $494 Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store in San Jose, located on Koosner Rd. near Meridian Ave.

The winning numbers were 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44. The Mega number was 19.

Lottery officials said another ticket from Florida also matched every number, so the winners will split the top prize, worth about $247 million each.

It's the 11th largest jackpot in the game's history, and will be shared between the two winners.