Shooting breaks out at popular bar in downtown Santa Ana; 1 woman hospitalized

Investigators said the suspect took off but was later detained and arrested about a block away from the bar.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 2:47PM
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman remains hospitalized after she was shot inside a popular bar and dance club in downtown Santa Ana overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. inside Proof Bar located in the 200 block of North Broadway.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, took off but was later detained and arrested about a block away from the bar.

Meanwhile, the woman is currently in "critical yet stable" condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

